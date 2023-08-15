Quickstart Guide

To start with a local host system, the MONAI Toolkit JupyterLab instance can be started with a ready-to-open website link with:

Copy Copied! docker run --gpus all -it --rm --ipc=host --net=host nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/monai-toolkit:1.1

After the JupyterLab App is started, follow the onscreen instruction and open the URL in a web browser.

Note: By default, the container use the host system’s all GPU resources, networking and inter-process communication (IPC) namespace. Multiple notebooks require a large shared memory size for the container to run comprehensive workflows. For more information, please refer to changing the shared memory segment size