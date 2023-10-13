Clara Parabricks v4.1.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Clara  Clara Parabricks v4.1.1  Comparison with Baseline Tools

Comparison with Baseline Tools

Many users want to compare output generated by Clara Parabricks software with other standard tools. We recommend the following way to compare output generated by Clara Parabricks software and the counterpart non-accelerated software.

Comparing BAM Files

GATK4 sorts the BAM files based on QNAME, FLAG, RNAME, POS, MAPQ, MRNM/RNEXT, MPOS/PNEXT, and ISIZE. If all these fields are the same for two different BAMs, they are considered equal for sorting purposes. Therefore, to compare two sorted BAMs, use the BamUtil diff tool to compare these fields:.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ bam diff --in1 mark_dups_gpu.bam --in2 mark_dups_cpu.bam --noCigar --isize --flag --mate --mapQual

The output of this comparison should result in no differences.

Comparing BQSR Reports

The files generated by Clara Parabricks and GATK4 should be exactly the same. There should be no output from the following command:

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ diff -w recal_gpu.txt recal_cpu.txt

Comparing VCF Files

To compare VCF files, use the GATK Concordance tools to get sensitivity and specificity of SNPs and INDELs. When the following command is run, variant accuracy results will be stored in out.txt.

Copy
Copied!
            

            
$ gatk Concordance \
    --evaluation result_gpu.vcf \
    --truth result_cpu.vcf \
    --summary out.txt

© Copyright 2023, Nvidia. Last updated on Oct 13, 2023
content here