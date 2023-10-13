Clara Parabricks v4.1.1
Publications

Academic References to Clara Parabricks

  • Franke KR, Crowgey EL.
    Accelerating next generation sequencing data analysis: An evaluation of optimized best practices for Genome Analysis Toolkit algorithms.
    Genomics Inform. 2020;

  • Osamu Ogasawara, Yuichi Kodama, Jun Mashima, Takehide Kosuge, Takatomo Fujisawa,
    DDBJ Database updates and computational infrastructure enhancement, Nucleic Acids Research,
    Volume 48, Issue D1, 08 January 2020, Pages D45–D50;

  • Tanjo, T., Kawai, Y., Tokunaga, K. et al.
    Practical guide for managing large-scale human genome data in research. J Hum Genet (2020).

  • Shinozaki-Ushiku, A., Ishikawa, S., Komura, D. et al.
    The first case of gastric carcinoma with NTRK rearrangement: identification of a novel ATP1B–NTRK1 fusion.
    Gastric Cancer 23, 944–947 (2020).

  • Ghose, Aruni et al.
    “The Emerging Role of Artificial Intelligence in the Fight Against COVID-19.”
    European urology, S0302-2838(20)30723-5. 17 Sep. 2020

  • Sam Friedman, Laura Gauthier, Yossi Farjoun, Eric Banks,
    Lean and deep models for more accurate filtering of SNP and INDEL variant calls,
    Bioinformatics, Volume 36, Issue 7, 1 April 2020, Pages 2060–2067

