bam2fq
Run bam2fq to convert BAM/CRAM to FASTQ.
This tool un-aligns a BAM file, reversing it from BAM to FASTQ format. This can be useful if the BAM needs to be re-aligned to a newer or different reference genome by applying bam2fq followed by fq2bam (FQ2BAM + BWA-MEM) with the new reference genome.
For paired reads, bam2fq will append "/1" to the 1st read name, and "/2" to the 2nd read name.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.1.1-1 \
pbrun bam2fq \
--in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--out-fq1 /outputdir/${OUTPUT_FASTQ_1} \
--out-fq2 /outputdir/${OUTPUT_FASTQ_2}
The command below is the bwa-0.7.15 and GATK4 counterpart of the Clara Parabricks command above. The output from these commands will be identical to the output from the above command. See the Output Comparison page for comparing the results.
$ gatk SamToFastq \
-I <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
-F <OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUTPUT_FASTQ_1} \
-F2 <OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUTPUT_FASTQ_2}
Input/Output file options
- --ref REF
- --in-bam IN_BAM
- --out-prefix OUT_PREFIX
Path to the reference file. This argument is only required for CRAM input. (default: None)
Path to the input BAM/CRAM file to convert to fastq.gz. (default: None)
Option is required.
Prefix filename for output fastq files. (default: None)
Option is required.
Tool Options:
- --out-suffixF OUT_SUFFIXF
- --out-suffixF2 OUT_SUFFIXF2
- --out-suffixO OUT_SUFFIXO
- --out-suffixO2 OUT_SUFFIXO2
- --out-suffixS OUT_SUFFIXS
- --rg-tag RG_TAG
- --remove-qc-failure
- --num-threads NUM_THREADS
Output suffix used for paired reads that are first in pair. The suffix must end with ".gz". (default: _1.fastq.gz)
Output suffix used for paired reads that are second in pair. The suffix must end with ".gz". (default: _2.fastq.gz)
Output suffix used for orphan/unmatched reads that are first in pair. The suffix must end with ".gz". If no suffix is provided, these reads will be ignored. (default: None)
Output suffix used for orphan/unmatched reads that are second in pair. The suffix must end with ".gz". If no suffix is provided, these reads will be ignored. (default: None)
Output suffix used for single-end/unpaired reads. The suffix must end with ".gz". If no suffix is provided, these reads will be ignored. (default: None)
Split reads into different fastq files based on the read group tag. Must be either PU or ID. (default: None)
Remove reads from the output that have abstract QC failure. (default: None)
Number of threads to run. (default: 8)
Common options:
- --logfile LOGFILE
- --tmp-dir TMP_DIR
- --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
- --keep-tmp
- --no-seccomp-override
- --version
Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
View compatible software versions.