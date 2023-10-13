Clara Parabricks v4.1.1
Accelerated GATK4 CollectWGSMetrics.

This tool applies an accelerated version of the GATK CollectWGSMetrics for assessing coverage and quality of an aligned whole-genome BAM file. This includes metrics such as the fraction of reads that pass the base and mapping quality filters, and the coverage levels (read-depth) across the genome. These act as an overall quality check for the user, allowing assessment of how well a sequencing run has performed.

Quick Start

# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.1.1-1 \
    pbrun bammetrics \
    --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    --bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --out-metrics-file /outputdir/${METRICS_FILE}

Compatible GATK4 Command

The command below is the GATK4 counterpart of the Clara Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.

gatk CollectWgsMetrics \
    -R <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    -I <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
    -O <OUTPUT_DIR>/${METRICS_FILE}

bammetrics Reference

Run bammetrics on a BAM file to generate a metrics file.

Input/Output file options

--ref REF

Path to the reference file. (default: None)

Option is required.
--bam BAM

Path to the BAM file. (default: None)

Option is required.
--interval-file INTERVAL_FILE

Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)
--out-metrics-file OUT_METRICS_FILE

Output Metrics File. (default: None)

Option is required.

Tool Options:

--minimum-base-quality MINIMUM_BASE_QUALITY

Minimum base quality for a base to contribute coverage. (default: 20)
--minimum-mapping-quality MINIMUM_MAPPING_QUALITY

Minimum mapping quality for a read to contribute coverage. (default: 20)
--count-unpaired

If true, count unpaired reads and paired reads with one end unmapped. (default: None)
--coverage-cap COVERAGE_CAP

Treat positions with coverage exceeding this value as if they had coverage at this value (but calculate the difference for PCT_EXC_CAPPED). (default: 250)
--num-threads NUM_THREADS

Number of threads to run. (default: 12)
-L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL

Interval within which to collect metrics from the BAM/CRAM file. All intervals will have a padding of 0 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000"). (default: None)

Common options:

--logfile LOGFILE

Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
--tmp-dir TMP_DIR

Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
--with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR

Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
--keep-tmp

Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
--no-seccomp-override

Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
--version

View compatible software versions.

