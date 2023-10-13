bamsort
Sort BAM files.
This tool can sort the reads within a BAM file in a variety of ways, including by position in the genome (coordinate) or read name (queryname). This enables compatibility with the requirements of different downstream tools.
Five sort modes are supported:
coordinate (Picard-compatible)
coordinate (fgbio-compatible)
queryname (Picard-compatible)
queryname (fgbio-compatible)
template coordinate sort (fgbio-compatible)
Allowed values for --sort-order are as follows:
coordinate [default]
queryname
templatecoordinate
Allowed values for --sort-compatibility are as follows:
picard [default]
fgbio
coordinate and queryname sorting can be done in either picard or fgbio mode. templatecoordinate can only be done in fgbio mode.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.1.1-1 \
pbrun bamsort \
--ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
--in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM} \
--sort-order coordinate
The command below is the Picard counterpart of the Clara Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.
java -Xmx30g -jar picard.jar SortSam \
I=<INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
O=<OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUTPUT_BAM}
Input/Output file options
- --in-bam IN_BAM
- --out-bam OUT_BAM
- --ref REF
Path of BAM/CRAM for sorting. This option is required. (default: None)
Option is required.
Path of BAM file after sorting. (default: None)
Option is required.
Path to the reference file. (default: None)
Option is required.
Pipeline Options:
- --num-zip-threads NUM_ZIP_THREADS
- --num-sort-threads NUM_SORT_THREADS
- --max-records-in-ram MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM
- --sort-order SORT_ORDER
- --sort-compatibility SORT_COMPATIBILITY
Number of CPUs to use for zipping BAM files in a run (default 16 for coordinate sorts and 10 otherwise). (default: None)
Number of CPUs to use for sorting in a run (default 10 for coordinate sorts and 16 otherwise). (default: None)
Maximum number of records in RAM when using a queryname or template coordinate sort mode; lowering this number will decrease maximum memory usage. (default: 65000000)
Type of sort to be done. Possible values are {coordinate,queryname,templatecoordinate}. (default: coordinate)
Sort comparator compatibility to be used for compatibility with other tools. Possible values are {picard,fgbio}. TemplateCoordinate will only use fgbio. (default: picard)
Common options:
- --logfile LOGFILE
- --tmp-dir TMP_DIR
- --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
- --keep-tmp
- --no-seccomp-override
- --version
Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
View compatible software versions.
GPU options:
- --num-gpus NUM_GPUS
Number of GPUs to use for a run. GPUs 0..(NUM_GPUS-1) will be used.