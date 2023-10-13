Clara Parabricks v4.1.1
bqsr

This tool generates a Base Quality Score Recalibration report, which can be applied by the applybqsr tool, to recalibrate the quality scores in a BAM file. This is applied as part of the recommended GATK best practices to maximize accuracy in variant calling.

Quick Start

# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
     --workdir /workdir \
     nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.1.1-1 \
     pbrun bqsr \
     --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
     --in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
     --knownSites /workdir/${KNOWN_SITES_FILE} \
     --out-recal-file /outputdir/${INPUT_RECAL_FILE} \

Compatible GATK4 Command

The command below is the GATK4 counterpart of the Clara Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.

$ gatk BaseRecalibrator \
    --java-options -Xmx30g \
    --input <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --output <OUTPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_RECAL_FILE} \
    --known-sites <INPUT_DIR>/${KNOWN_SITES_FILE} \
    --reference <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE}

bqsr Reference

Run bqsr on a BAM file to generate a BQSR report.

Input/Output file options

--ref REF

Path to the reference file. (default: None)

Option is required.
--in-bam IN_BAM

Path to the BAM file. (default: None)

Option is required.
--knownSites KNOWNSITES

Path to a known indels file. The file must be in vcf.gz format. This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)

Option is required.
--interval-file INTERVAL_FILE

Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)
--out-recal-file OUT_RECAL_FILE

Output Report File. (default: None)

Option is required.

Tool Options:

-L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL

Interval within which to call bqsr from the input reads. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000"). (default: None)
-ip INTERVAL_PADDING, --interval-padding INTERVAL_PADDING

Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including. (default: None)

Common options:

--logfile LOGFILE

Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
--tmp-dir TMP_DIR

Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
--with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR

Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
--keep-tmp

Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
--no-seccomp-override

Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
--version

View compatible software versions.

GPU options:

--num-gpus NUM_GPUS

Number of GPUs to use for a run. GPUs 0..(NUM_GPUS-1) will be used.

