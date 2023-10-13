bqsr
This tool generates a Base Quality Score Recalibration report, which can be applied by the applybqsr tool, to recalibrate the quality scores in a BAM file. This is applied as part of the recommended GATK best practices to maximize accuracy in variant calling.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.1.1-1 \
pbrun bqsr \
--ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
--in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--knownSites /workdir/${KNOWN_SITES_FILE} \
--out-recal-file /outputdir/${INPUT_RECAL_FILE} \
The command below is the GATK4 counterpart of the Clara Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.
$ gatk BaseRecalibrator \
--java-options -Xmx30g \
--input <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
--output <OUTPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_RECAL_FILE} \
--known-sites <INPUT_DIR>/${KNOWN_SITES_FILE} \
--reference <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE}
Run bqsr on a BAM file to generate a BQSR report.
Input/Output file options
- --ref REF
- --in-bam IN_BAM
- --knownSites KNOWNSITES
- --interval-file INTERVAL_FILE
- --out-recal-file OUT_RECAL_FILE
Path to the reference file. (default: None)
Option is required.
Path to the BAM file. (default: None)
Option is required.
Path to a known indels file. The file must be in vcf.gz format. This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)
Option is required.
Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)
Output Report File. (default: None)
Option is required.
Tool Options:
- -L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL
- -ip INTERVAL_PADDING, --interval-padding INTERVAL_PADDING
Interval within which to call bqsr from the input reads. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000"). (default: None)
Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including. (default: None)
Common options:
- --logfile LOGFILE
- --tmp-dir TMP_DIR
- --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
- --keep-tmp
- --no-seccomp-override
- --version
Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
View compatible software versions.
GPU options:
- --num-gpus NUM_GPUS
Number of GPUs to use for a run. GPUs 0..(NUM_GPUS-1) will be used.