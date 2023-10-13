This tool is an accelerated version of the GATK somatic variant caller, Mutect2, which takes aligned BAMs from the FQ2BAM tool, and outputs a VCF file. This can take as input either a single (“tumor-only”) BAM, or a pair of BAMs (“tumor-normal”) to provide a baseline to call somatic variants against.

The figure below shows the high-level functionality of mutectcaller. All dotted boxes indicate optional data, with some constraints.