somatic (Somatic Variant Caller)

--ref REF

Path to the reference file. (default: None) Option is required.

--in-tumor-fq [IN_TUMOR_FQ [IN_TUMOR_FQ ...]]

Path to the pair-ended FASTQ files followed by optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:20"). The files can be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one, and it will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-tumor-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz --in-tumor-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz. Example 2: --in-tumor-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz "@RG ID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sm_tumortPU:unit1" --in-tumor-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz "@RG ID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sm_tumortPU:unit2". For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU. (default: None)

--in-se-tumor-fq [IN_SE_TUMOR_FQ [IN_SE_TUMOR_FQ ...]]

Path to the single-ended FASTQ file followed by an optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one; if no read group is provided, one will be added automatically by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-se-tumor-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz --in-se-tumor-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-se-tumor-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:tumortPU:unit1" --in-se-tumor-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:tumortPU:unit2" . For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU. (default: None)

--in-normal-fq [IN_NORMAL_FQ [IN_NORMAL_FQ ...]]

Path to the pair-ended FASTQ files followed by an optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:20"). The files must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one; if no read group is provided, one will be automatically added by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-normal-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz --in-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-normal-fq sampleX_1_1.fastq.gz sampleX_1_2.fastq.gz "@RG ID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sm_normaltPU:unit1" --in-normal-fq sampleX_2_1.fastq.gz sampleX_2_2.fastq.gz "@RG ID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sm_normaltPU:unit2". For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU. (default: None)

--in-se-normal-fq [IN_SE_NORMAL_FQ [IN_SE_NORMAL_FQ ...]]

Path to the single-ended FASTQ file followed by optional read group with quotes (Example: "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:sampletPU:foo"). The file must be in fastq or fastq.gz format. Either all sets of inputs have a read group, or none should have one; if no read group is provided, one will be added automatically by the pipeline. This option can be repeated multiple times. Example 1: --in-se-normal-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz --in-se-normal-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz . Example 2: --in-se-normal-fq sampleX_1.fastq.gz "@RGtID:footLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:normaltPU:unit1" --in-se-normal-fq sampleX_2.fastq.gz "@RGtID:foo2tLB:lib1tPL:bartSM:normaltPU:unit2" . For the same sample, Read Groups should have the same sample name (SM) and a different ID and PU. (default: None)

--knownSites KNOWNSITES

Path to a known indels file. The file must be in vcf.gz format. This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)

--interval-file INTERVAL_FILE

Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times. (default: None)

--out-vcf OUT_VCF

Path of the VCF file after Variant Calling. (default: None) Option is required.

--out-tumor-bam OUT_TUMOR_BAM

Path of the BAM file for tumor reads. (default: None) Option is required.

--out-normal-bam OUT_NORMAL_BAM

Path of the BAM file for normal reads. (default: None)

--out-tumor-recal-file OUT_TUMOR_RECAL_FILE

Path of the report file after Base Quality Score Recalibration for tumor sample. (default: None)

--out-normal-recal-file OUT_NORMAL_RECAL_FILE