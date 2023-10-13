Clara Parabricks v4.1.1
The tutorials walk you through a simple use case for Clara Parabricks, giving a brief introduction of how it works. You will start by downloading some sample data:

  • A reference file (Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta) and its index

  • A 'known indels' file and its index

  • Two FASTQ files

  • Associated index files

The tutorials then walk through the following steps:

  • Alignment (FASTA + FASTQ ==> BAM)

  • Variant calling (BAM ==> VCF)

The tutorials are meant to be simple and straightforward and to only cover a single, specific use case. You should be able to copy and paste the commands into a terminal window and get the same results as shown. The How-Tos cover more general problem solving using Clara Parabricks.

Steps in the Tutorial
