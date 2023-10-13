The tutorials walk you through a simple use case for Clara Parabricks, giving a brief introduction of how it works. You will start by downloading some sample data:

A reference file ( Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta ) and its index

A 'known indels' file and its index

Two FASTQ files

Associated index files

The tutorials then walk through the following steps:

Alignment (FASTA + FASTQ ==> BAM)

Variant calling (BAM ==> VCF)

The tutorials are meant to be simple and straightforward and to only cover a single, specific use case. You should be able to copy and paste the commands into a terminal window and get the same results as shown. The How-Tos cover more general problem solving using Clara Parabricks.