Updates the Base Quality Scores using the BQSR report.

This tool recalibrates quality scores in a BAM file using the report generated by the bqsr [link] tool. This should be applied after alignment but before variant calling to maximize final accuracy in variant calling, as recommended by GATK best practices.

Please note that the applybqsr tool will use at most two GPUs.

