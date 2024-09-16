bamsort
Sort BAM files.
This tool can sort the reads within a BAM file in a variety of ways, including by position in the genome (coordinate) or read name (queryname). This enables compatibility with the requirements of different downstream tools.
Five sort modes are supported:
coordinate (Picard-compatible)
coordinate (fgbio-compatible)
queryname (Picard-compatible)
queryname (fgbio-compatible)
template coordinate sort (fgbio-compatible)
Allowed values for --sort-order are as follows:
coordinate [default]
queryname
templatecoordinate
Allowed values for --sort-compatibility are as follows:
picard [default]
fgbio
coordinate and queryname sorting can be done in either picard or fgbio mode. templatecoordinate can only be done in fgbio mode.
See the bamsort Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.3.2-1 (OR nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.3.2-1.grace) \
pbrun bamsort \
--ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
--in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--out-bam /outputdir/${OUTPUT_BAM} \
--sort-order coordinate
The command below is the Picard counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.
$ java -Xmx30g -jar picard.jar SortSam \
I=<INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
O=<OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUTPUT_BAM}
Input/Output file options
- --in-bam IN_BAM
-
Path of BAM/CRAM for sorting. This option is required. (default: None)
Option is required.
- --out-bam OUT_BAM
-
Path of BAM/CRAM file after sorting. (default: None)
Option is required.
- --ref REF
-
Path to the reference file. (default: None)
Option is required.
Pipeline Options:
- --sort-order SORT_ORDER
-
Type of sort to be done. Possible values are {coordinate,queryname,templatecoordinate}. (default: coordinate)
- --sort-compatibility SORT_COMPATIBILITY
-
Sort comparator compatibility to be used for compatibility with other tools. Possible values are {picard,fgbio}. TemplateCoordinate will only use fgbio. (default: picard)
Performance Options:
- --num-zip-threads NUM_ZIP_THREADS
-
Number of CPUs to use for zipping BAM files in a run (default 16 for coordinate sorts and 10 otherwise). (default: None)
- --num-sort-threads NUM_SORT_THREADS
-
Number of CPUs to use for sorting in a run (default 10 for coordinate sorts and 16 otherwise). (default: None)
- --max-records-in-ram MAX_RECORDS_IN_RAM
-
Maximum number of records in RAM when using a queryname or template coordinate sort mode; lowering this number will decrease maximum memory usage. (default: 65000000)
- --mem-limit MEM_LIMIT
-
Memory limit in GBs during sorting and postsorting. By default, the limit is half of the total system memory. (default: 62)
Common options:
- --logfile LOGFILE
-
Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
- --tmp-dir TMP_DIR
-
Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
- --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
-
Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
- --keep-tmp
-
Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
- --no-seccomp-override
-
Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
- --version
-
View compatible software versions.
GPU options:
- --num-gpus NUM_GPUS
-
Number of GPUs to use for a run. GPUs 0..(NUM_GPUS-1) will be used.