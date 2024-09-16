dbsnp
Annotate variants based on a variant database.
This tool annotates the variant calls within a VCF file using the dbSNP database. The dbSNP database is a public archive of genetic variant information, consisting of known variants and data on whether each of these are considered to be neutral polymorphisms, polymorphisms with associated phenotypes, or regions of no variation.
See the dbsnp Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.3.2-1 (OR nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.3.2-1.grace) \
pbrun dbsnp \
--in-vcf /workdir/${INPUT_VCF} \
--out-vcf /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF} \
--in-dbsnp-file /workdir/${DBSNP_DATABASE}
Input/Output file options
- --in-vcf IN_VCF
-
Path to the input VCF file. (default: None)
Option is required.
- --in-dbsnp-file IN_DBSNP_FILE
-
Path to the input DBSNP file in vcf.gz format, with its tabix index. (default: None)
Option is required.
- --out-vcf OUT_VCF
-
Output annotated VCF file. (default: None)
Option is required.
Options specific to this tool
(none)
Common options:
- --logfile LOGFILE
-
Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
- --tmp-dir TMP_DIR
-
Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
- --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
-
Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
- --keep-tmp
-
Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
- --no-seccomp-override
-
Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
- --version
-
View compatible software versions.