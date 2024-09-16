indexgvcf
This tool creates an index for
g.vcf/
g.vcf.gz files. The index file name is determined
by appending
.tbi to the name of the GVCF file being indexed, and is created in the same directory
as the index file itself.
See the indexgvcf Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in INPUT_DIR and all the outputs go to OUTPUT_DIR.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume INPUT_DIR:/workdir --volume OUTPUT_DIR:/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.3.2-1 (OR nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.3.2-1.grace) \
pbrun indexgvcf \
--input /workdir/${INPUT_GVCF}
$ gatk IndexFeatureFile -I <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_GVCF}
Index a GVCF file.
Input/Output file options
- --input INPUT
-
Path to the g.vcf/g.vcf.gz file to be indexed.
(default: None)
Option is required.
Options specific to this tool
(none)
Common options:
- --logfile LOGFILE
-
Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output. (default: None)
- --tmp-dir TMP_DIR
-
Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
- --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
-
Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials (default: None)
- --keep-tmp
-
Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
- --no-seccomp-override
-
Do not override seccomp options for docker (default: None).
- --version
-
View compatible software versions.