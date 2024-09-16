ont_germline (Beta)

--eqx

Write =/X CIGAR operators. (default: None)

-L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL

Interval within which to call bqsr from the input reads. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000"). (default: None)

-ip INTERVAL_PADDING, --interval-padding INTERVAL_PADDING

Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including. (default: None)

--standalone-bqsr

Run standalone BQSR after generating sorted BAM. This option requires both --knownSites and --out-recal-file input parameters. (default: None)

--read-group-sm READ_GROUP_SM

SM tag for read groups in this run. (default: None)

--read-group-lb READ_GROUP_LB

LB tag for read groups in this run. (default: None)

--read-group-pl READ_GROUP_PL

PL tag for read groups in this run. (default: None)

--read-group-id-prefix READ_GROUP_ID_PREFIX

Prefix for the ID and PU tags for read groups in this run. This prefix will be used for all pairs of fastq files in this run. The ID and PU tags will consist of this prefix and an identifier, that will be unique for a pair of fastq files. (default: None)

--disable-use-window-selector-model

Change the window selector model from Allele Count Linear to Variant Reads. This option will increase the accuracy and runtime. (default: None)

--gvcf

Generate variant calls in .gvcf Format. (default: None)

--norealign-reads

Do not locally realign reads before calling variants. Reads longer than 500 bp are never realigned. (default: None)

--sort-by-haplotypes

Reads are sorted by haplotypes (using HP tag). (default: None)

--keep-duplicates

Keep reads that are duplicate. (default: None)

--vsc-min-count-snps VSC_MIN_COUNT_SNPS

SNP alleles occurring at least this many times in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 2)

--vsc-min-count-indels VSC_MIN_COUNT_INDELS

Indel alleles occurring at least this many times in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 2)

--vsc-min-fraction-snps VSC_MIN_FRACTION_SNPS

SNP alleles occurring at least this fraction of all counts in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 0.12)

--vsc-min-fraction-indels VSC_MIN_FRACTION_INDELS

Indel alleles occurring at least this fraction of all counts in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: None)

--min-mapping-quality MIN_MAPPING_QUALITY

By default, reads with any mapping quality are kept. Setting this field to a positive integer i will only keep reads that have a MAPQ >= i. Note this only applies to aligned reads. (default: 5)

--min-base-quality MIN_BASE_QUALITY

Minimum base quality. This option enforces a minimum base quality score for alternate alleles. Alternate alleles will only be considered if all bases in the allele have a quality greater than min_base_quality. (default: 10)

--alt-aligned-pileup ALT_ALIGNED_PILEUP

Value can be one of [none, diff_channels]. Include alignments of reads against each candidate alternate allele in the pileup image. (default: None)

--variant-caller VARIANT_CALLER

Value can be one of [VERY_SENSITIVE_CALLER, VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER]. The caller to use to make examples. If you use VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER, it implies force calling. Default is VERY_SENSITIVE_CALLER. (default: None)

--add-hp-channel

Add another channel to represent HP tags per read. (default: None)

--parse-sam-aux-fields

Auxiliary fields of the BAM/CRAM records are parsed. If either --sort-by-haplotypes or --add-hp-channel is set, then this option must also be set. (default: None)

--use-wes-model

If passed, the WES model file will be used. Only used in shortread mode. (default: None)

--include-med-dp

If True, include MED_DP in the output gVCF records. (default: None)

--normalize-reads

If True, allele counter left align INDELs for each read. (default: None)

--pileup-image-width PILEUP_IMAGE_WIDTH

Pileup image width. Only change this if you know your model supports this width. (default: 221)

--channel-insert-size

If True, add insert_size channel into pileup image. By default, this parameter is true in WGS and WES mode. (default: None)

--no-channel-insert-size

If True, don't add insert_size channel into the pileup image. (default: None)

--max-read-size-512

Allow deepvariant to run on reads of size 512bp. The default size is 320 bp. (default: None)

--prealign-helper-thread

Use an extra thread for the pre-align step. This parameter is more useful when --max-reads-size-512 is set. (default: None)

--track-ref-reads

If True, allele counter keeps track of reads supporting ref. By default, allele counter keeps a simple count of the number of reads supporting ref. (default: None)

--phase-reads

Calculate phases and add HP tag to all reads automatically. (default: None)

--dbg-min-base-quality DBG_MIN_BASE_QUALITY

Minimum base quality in a k-mer sequence to consider. (default: 15)

--ws-min-windows-distance WS_MIN_WINDOWS_DISTANCE

Minimum distance between candidate windows for local assembly (default: 80)

--channel-gc-content

If True, add gc_content channel into pileup image (default: None)

--channel-hmer-deletion-quality

If True, add hmer deletion quality channel into pileup image (default: None)

--channel-hmer-insertion-quality

If True, add hmer insertion quality channel into pileup image (default: None)

--channel-non-hmer-insertion-quality

If True, add non-hmer insertion quality channel into pileup image (default: None)

--skip-bq-channel

If True, ignore base quality channel. (default: None)

--aux-fields-to-keep AUX_FIELDS_TO_KEEP

Comma-delimited list of auxiliary BAM fields to keep. Values can be [HP, tp, t0] (default: HP)

--vsc-min-fraction-hmer-indels VSC_MIN_FRACTION_HMER_INDELS

Hmer Indel alleles occurring at least this be advanced as candidates. Use this threshold if hmer and non-hmer indels should be treated differently (Ultima reads)Default will use the same threshold for hmer and non-hmer indels, as defined in vsc_min_fraction_indels. (default: None)

--vsc-turn-on-non-hmer-ins-proxy-support

Add read-support from soft-clipped reads and other non-hmer insertion alleles,to the most frequent non-hmer insertion allele. (default: None)

--consider-strand-bias

If True, expect SB field in calls and write it to VCF (default: None)

--p-error P_ERROR

Basecalling error for reference confidence model. (default: 0.001)

--channel-ins-size

If true, add another channel to represent size of insertions. (good for flow-based sequencing) (default: None)

--max-ins-size MAX_INS_SIZE

Max insertion size for ins_size_channel, larger insertions will look like max (have max intensity) (default: 10)

--disable-group-variants

If using vcf_candidate_importer and multi-allelic sites are split across multiple lines in VCF, set to True so that variants are not grouped when transforming CallVariantsOutput to Variants. (default: None)

--filter-reads-too-long

Ignore all input BAM reads with size > 512bp (default: None)

--haploid-contigs HAPLOID_CONTIGS