Getting Started with NVIDIA Parabricks

Any NVIDIA GPU that supports CUDA architecture 70, 75, 80, 86, 89 or 90 and has at least 16GB of GPU RAM. NVIDIA Parabricks has been tested on the following NVIDIA GPUs: V100 T4 A10, A30, A40, A100, A6000 L4, L40 H100, H200 Grace Hopper Superchip

The fq2bam tool requires at least 38 GB of GPU memory by default; the --low-memory option will reduce this to 16 GB of GPU memory at the cost of slower processing. All other tools require at least 16 GB of GPU memory per GPU.

System Requirements: A 2 GPU system should have at least 100GB CPU RAM and at least 24 CPU threads. A 4 GPU system should have at least 196GB CPU RAM and at least 32 CPU threads. A 8 GPU system should have at least 392GB CPU RAM and at least 48 CPU threads.



Note Parabricks is supported on time-sliced virtual (vGPU) but not on Multi-Instance (MIG) GPUs.

The following are software requirements for running Parabricks.

An NVIDIA driver with version 525.60.13 or greater .

Any Linux Operating System that supports nvidia-docker2 Docker version 20.10 (or higher)

Please see this page for more information on supported driver configurations.

Note Parabricks is available as Docker image. For Singularity users, please check here about importing a Docker image into a Singularity Image,

To check your NVIDIA hardware and driver version, use the nvidia-smi command:

Copy Copied! $ nvidia-smi +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | NVIDIA-SMI 525.60.13 Driver Version: 525.60.13 CUDA Version: 12.3 | |-------------------------------+----------------------+----------------------+ | GPU Name Persistence-M| Bus-Id Disp.A | Volatile Uncorr. ECC | | Fan Temp Perf Pwr:Usage/Cap| Memory-Usage | GPU-Util Compute M. | | | | MIG M. | |===============================+======================+======================| | 0 Tesla V100-DGXS... On | 00000000:07:00.0 Off | 0 | | N/A 44C P0 38W / 300W | 74MiB / 16155MiB | 0% Default | | | | N/A | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+ | Processes: | | GPU GI CI PID Type Process name GPU Memory | | ID ID Usage | |=============================================================================| | 0 N/A N/A 3019 G /usr/lib/xorg/Xorg 56MiB | +-----------------------------------------------------------------------------+

This shows the following important information:

The NVIDIA driver version is 525.60.13.

The supported CUDA driver API is 12.3.

The GPU has 16 GB of memory.

To see how much RAM and CPU threads in your machine, you can run the following:

Copy Copied! # To check available memory $ cat /proc/meminfo | grep MemTotal # To check available number of threads $ cat /proc/cpuinfo | grep processor | wc -l

To make sure you have nvidia-docker2 installed, run this command:

Copy Copied! $ docker run --rm --gpus all nvidia/cuda:12.0.0-base-ubuntu20.04 nvidia-smi

When it finishes downloading the container, it will run the nvidia-smi command and show you the same output as above.

To see which version of Python you have, enter the following command:

Copy Copied! $ python3 --version

Make sure it's at least version 3 (3.6.9, 3.7, etc).