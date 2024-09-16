Parabricks is proud to announce full optimization and support for the groundbreaking Nvidia Grace Hopper Superchip. The Nvidia GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip combines the Nvidia Grace and Hopper architectures using Nvidia NVLink-C2C to deliver a CPU+GPU coherent memory model for accelerated Artificial Intelligence (AI) and High Performance Computing (HPC) applications. This integration represents a significant leap forward in genomic data analysis, allowing researchers to tackle complex analyses with unprecedented speed and efficiency. The Nvidia Grace Hopper Superchip is the first true heterogeneous accelerated platform for HPC and AI workloads. It accelerates applications with the strengths of both GPUs and CPUs while providing the simplest and most productive programming model for performance, portability, and productivity.