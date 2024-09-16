Tool Reference
- applybqsr
- bam2fq
- bammetrics
- bamsort
- bqsr
- collectmultiplemetrics
- dbsnp
- deepsomatic
- deepvariant
- deepvariant_germline
- fq2bam (BWA-MEM + GATK)
- fq2bam_meth
- genotypegvcf
- germline (GATK Germline Pipeline)
- haplotypecaller
- indexgvcf
- markdup
- minimap2
- mutectcaller
- ont_germline (Beta)
- pacbio_germline (Beta)
- postpon
- prepon
- rna_fq2bam
- somatic (Somatic Variant Caller)
- starfusion
|Category
|Tool
|FASTQ/BAM Processing
|Variant Calling
|RNA
|Quality Control
|Variant Processing
|GVCF Processing
