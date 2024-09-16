Tutorials
The tutorials walk you through a simple use case for NVIDIA Parabricks, giving a brief introduction of how it works. You will start by downloading some sample data:
A reference file (
Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta) and its index
A 'known indels' file and its index
Two FASTQ files
Associated index files
One BAM file for markdup
One single-ended BAM file
The tutorials then walk through the following steps:
Alignment (FASTA + FASTQ ==> BAM)
Variant calling (BAM ==> VCF)
The tutorials are meant to be simple and straightforward and to only cover a single, specific use case. You should be able to copy and paste the commands into a terminal window and get the same results as shown. The How-Tos cover more general problem solving using Parabricks.
