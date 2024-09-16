mutectcaller and haplotypecaller: Fixed a random segfault in bamOut mode.

haplotypecaller: Fixed an "allele out of index" bug in gvcf mode.

haplotypecaller: Fixed an GPU shared memory overflow bug in gvcf mode.

haplotypecaller, mutectcaller and deepvariant: Fixed a wrong return value 0 when the run fails.

minimap2: Corrected banner name when running minimap2.

minimap2: Fixed overflow issue in postsort.

minimap2: Removed max read size requirement that made some inputs unable to run.