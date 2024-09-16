4.2.1-1 Release Notes

Two new beta tools have been released: fq2bamfast and minimap2.

A new beta pipeline has been released: pacbio_germline.

Performance improvements include fq2bamfast , a faster version of the existing fq2bam and the ability to run the variant caller in germline and deepvariant_germline in parallel with BAM generation.

A number of bugs have been fixed. Most notably, fq2bam read filtering could have failed with read sizes more than ~500 basepairs.