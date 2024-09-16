4.2.1-1 Release Notes
Two new beta tools have been released: fq2bamfast and minimap2.
A new beta pipeline has been released: pacbio_germline.
Performance improvements include fq2bamfast, a faster version of the existing fq2bam and the ability to run the variant caller in germline and deepvariant_germline in parallel with BAM generation.
A number of bugs have been fixed. Most notably, fq2bam read filtering could have failed with read sizes more than ~500 basepairs.
The new beta fq2bamfast is a re-implementation of accelerated BWA-MEM present in fq2bam to better utilize GPUs such as A100 and H100.
Tool Updates
Adds the following new options:
--active-probability-threshold
--genotype-germline-sites
--genotype-pon-sites
--initial-tumor-lod
--mutect-bam-output
--pruning-lod-threshold
--tumor-lod-to-emit
-max-reads-per-alignment-start(as part of the
--mutectcaller-optionsoption)
-
fq2bam and associated pipelines: germline pipeline, deepvariant_pipeline, and somatic pipeline:
New compression options for
--gpuwrite: use
--gpuwrite-deflate-algo 3for more compression at slightly slower speed and
--gpuwrite-deflate-algo 0for more speed, which continues to be the default.
Fix edge case with FASTQ filtering.
Improvements spanning multiple tools
Added the
--read-from-tmp-diroption to germline pipeline and deepvariant_pipeline. It will run the variant caller in parallel with BAM generation. It has been tested on A100 and H100 but might cause out-of-memory on other GPUs.
Added the
--fq2bamfastoption to germline pipeline, deepvariant_pipeline, and somatic pipeline to use fq2bamfast for alignment.
