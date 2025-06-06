genotypegvcf

This tool converts variant calls in g.vcf format to VCF format.

This tool applies an accelerated GATK GenotypeGVCFs for joint genotyping, converting from g.vcf format to regular VCF format. This utilizes the HaplotypeCaller genotype likelihoods, produced with the -ERC GVCF flag, to joint genotype on one or more (multi-sample) g.vcf files.

