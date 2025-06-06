What can I help you with?
Clara Parabricks v4.5.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub  NVIDIA Clara  Clara Parabricks v4.5.1  postpon

postpon

Annotate variants based on a PON file and modify the "INFO" field of the input VCF file. This is the post process of calling --pon in mutect.

See the postpon Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

Copy
Copied!
            

            
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.5.1-1 \
    pbrun postpon \
    --in-vcf /workdir/${INPUT_VCF} \
    --in-pon-file /workdir/${INPUT_PON_VCF} \
    --out-vcf /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}

postpon Reference

Annotate variants based on a PON file.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O ‑‑in‑vcf IN_VCF Yes Path to the input VCF file.
I/O ‑‑in‑pon‑file IN_PON_FILE Yes Path to the input PON file in vcf.gz format with its tabix index.
I/O ‑‑out‑vcf OUT_VCF Yes Output annotated VCF file.
Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime ‑‑num‑gpus NUM_GPUS No Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
Previous pacbio_germline
Next prepon
© Copyright 2025, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jun 6, 2025.
content here