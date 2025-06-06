starfusion
Identifies candidate fusion transcripts.
This tool performs fusion calling for RNA-Seq samples, utilizing the STAR-Fusion algorithm. This requires input of a genome resource library, in accordance with the original STAR-Fusion tool, and outputs candidate fusion transcripts.
See the starfusion Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.5.1-1 \
pbrun starfusion \
--chimeric-junction /workdir/${CHIMERIC_JUNCTION_INPUT} \
--genome-lib-dir /workdir/${PATH_TO_GENOME_LIBRARY}/ \
--output-dir /outputdir/${PATH_TO_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY}/
The command below is the CPU counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.
$ ./STAR-Fusion \
--chimeric_junction <INPUT_DIR>/${CHIMERIC_JUNCTION_INPUT} \
--genome_lib_dir <INPUT_DIR>/${PATH_TO_GENOME_LIBRARY} \
--output_dir <OUTPUT_DIR>/${PATH_TO_OUTPUT_DIRECTORY}
Identify candidate fusion transcripts supported by Illumina reads.
Type
Name
Required?
Description
|I/O
|‑‑chimeric‑junction CHIMERIC_JUNCTION
|Yes
|Path to the Chimeric.out.junction file produced by STAR.
|I/O
|‑‑genome‑lib‑dir GENOME_LIB_DIR
|Yes
|Path to a genome resource library directory. For more information, visit https://github.com/STAR-Fusion/STAR-Fusion/wiki/installing-star-fusion#data-resources-required.
|I/O
|‑‑output‑dir OUTPUT_DIR
|Yes
|Path to the directory that will contain all of the generated files.
|Tool
|‑‑out‑prefix OUT_PREFIX
|No
|Prefix filename for output data.
|Performance
|‑‑num‑threads NUM_THREADS
|No
|Number of threads for worker. (default: 4)
|Runtime
|‑‑verbose
|No
|Enable verbose output.
|Runtime
|‑‑x3
|No
|Show full command line arguments.
|Runtime
|‑‑logfile LOGFILE
|No
|Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
|Runtime
|‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR
|No
|Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
|Runtime
|‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
|No
|Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
|Runtime
|‑‑keep‑tmp
|No
|Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
|Runtime
|‑‑no‑seccomp‑override
|No
|Do not override seccomp options for docker.
|Runtime
|‑‑version
|No
|View compatible software versions.