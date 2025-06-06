Under the hood, Parabricks achieves this performance through tight integration with GPUs, which excel at performing data-parallel computation much more effectively than traditional CPU-based solutions. Parabricks was built from the ground up by GPU computing and Deep Learning experts who wanted to develop the fastest and most efficient possible implementation of common genomics algorithms used in secondary analysis.

Parabricks delivers major improvements in throughput for common analytical tasks in genomics, including germline and somatic analysis. The core of the Parabricks software is its tight integration with the GPU, which takes raw data and transforms it according to the user's requirements.

Learn more at the Parabricks developer page.