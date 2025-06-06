DeepVariant training using Parabricks
DeepVariant is a data analysis pipeline employing a deep neural network to identify genetic variants from next-generation DNA sequencing (NGS) data. While DeepVariant is exceptionally precise for various NGS data, there might be users keen on crafting tailored deep learning models meticulously suited for highly specific data.
The DeepVariant training pipeline has three major steps:
Run make_examples in “training” mode on the training and validation data sets,
Shuffle each set of examples and generate a data configuration file for each, and
Parabricks currently contains a GPU accelerated version of the first two steps.
The "make_examples" step processes the input data, producing output suitable for use in subsequent steps. The output produced will include a label field.
Beginning with version 1.4.0, DeepVariant introduced an additional parameter
in their WGS configuration through the
--channels "insert_size" flag.
Depending on the nature of your data, you may wish to adjust the flags for the make_examples step, potentially leading to varying formats for the output examples. Please see the DeepVariant documentation for details regarding these options.
make_examples Quick Start
This code runs the "make_examples" step, combining the reference, BAM, VCF and BED files into a format suitable for use by the shuffle, model_train and model_eval steps.
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/deepvariant_train:4.3.2-1 \
pbrun make_examples \
--ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
--reads /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
--truth-variants /workdir/${TRUTH_VCF} \
--confident-regions /workdir/${TRUTH_BED} \
--examples /outputdir/${TFRECORD_FILE} \
--disable-use-window-selector-model \
--channel-insert-size
Compatible make_examples Baseline Command
( seq 0 $((N_SHARDS-1)) |\
parallel --halt 2 --line-buffer \
sudo docker run --volume <INPUT_DIR>:/workdir --volume <OUTPUT_DIR>:/outputdir \
google/deepvariant:"${BIN_VERSION"} \
/opt/deepvariant/bin/make_examples \
--mode training \
--ref "/workdir/${REF}" \
--reads "/workdir/${INPUT_BAM}" \
--examples "/outputdir/validation_set.with_label.tfrecord@${N_SHARDS}.gz" \
--truth_variants "/workdir/${TRUTH_VCF" \
--confident_regions "/workdir/${TRUTH_BED}" \
--task {} \
--channels "insert_size" )
Run
deepvariant make_examples in training mode to create tensorflow.Examples.
make_examples Input/Output file options
- --ref REF
-
Genome reference to use. Must have an associated FAI index as well. Supports text or gzipped references. Should match the reference used to align the BAM file provided to --reads.
Option is required.
- --reads READS
-
Aligned, sorted, indexed BAM file containing the reads we want to call. Should be aligned to a reference genome compatible with --ref.
Option is required.
- --interval-file INTERVAL_FILE
-
Path to a BED file (.bed) for selective access. This option can be used multiple times.
- --confident-regions CONFIDENT_REGIONS
-
Regions that we are confident are hom-ref or a variant in BED format. Contig names must match those of the reference genome.
Option is required.
- --truth-variants TRUTH_VARIANTS
-
Tabix-indexed VCF file containing the truth variant calls for this labels which we use to label our examples.
Option is required.
- --examples EXAMPLES
-
Path to write tf.Example protos in TFRecord format.
Option is required.
- --proposed-variants PROPOSED_VARIANTS
-
Path of the vcf.gz file, which has proposed variants for the make examples stage.
make_examples Tool Options:
- --num-cpu-threads-per-stream NUM_CPU_THREADS_PER_STREAM
-
Number of CPU threads to use per stream. (default: 6)
- --num-zipper-threads NUM_ZIPPER_THREADS
-
Number of threads for compression and writing output files. (default: 4)
- --num-streams-per-gpu NUM_STREAMS_PER_GPU
-
Number of streams to use per GPU. (default: 2)
- --disable-use-window-selector-model
-
Change the window selector model from Allele Count Linear to Variant Reads. This option will increase the accuracy and runtime.
- --gvcf
-
Generate variant calls in .gvcf Format.
- --norealign-reads
-
Do not locally realign reads before calling variants. Reads longer than 500 bp are never realigned.
- --sort-by-haplotypes
-
Reads are sorted by haplotypes (using HP tag).
- --keep-duplicates
-
Keep reads that are duplicate.
- --vsc-min-count-snps VSC_MIN_COUNT_SNPS
-
SNP alleles occurring at least this many times in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 2)
- --vsc-min-count-indels VSC_MIN_COUNT_INDELS
-
Indel alleles occurring at least this many times in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 2)
- --vsc-min-fraction-snps VSC_MIN_FRACTION_SNPS
-
SNP alleles occurring at least this fraction of all counts in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates. (default: 0.12)
- --vsc-min-fraction-indels VSC_MIN_FRACTION_INDELS
-
Indel alleles occurring at least this fraction of all counts in the AlleleCount will be advanced as candidates.
- --min-mapping-quality MIN_MAPPING_QUALITY
-
By default, reads with any mapping quality are kept. Setting this field to a positive integer i will only keep reads that have a MAPQ >= i. Note this only applies to aligned reads. (default: 5)
- --min-base-quality MIN_BASE_QUALITY
-
Minimum base quality. This option enforces a minimum base quality score for alternate alleles. Alternate alleles will only be considered if all bases in the allele have a quality greater than min_base_quality. (default: 10)
- --mode MODE
-
Value can be one of [shortread, pacbio, ont]. By default, it is shortread. If mode is set to pacbio, the following defaults are used: --norealign-reads, --alt-aligned-pileup diff_channels, --vsc-min-fraction-indels 0.12. If mode is set to ont, the following defaults are used: -norealign-reads, --variant-caller VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER. (default: shortread)
- --alt-aligned-pileup ALT_ALIGNED_PILEUP
-
Value can be one of [none, diff_channels]. Include alignments of reads against each candidate alternate allele in the pileup image.
- --variant-caller VARIANT_CALLER
-
Value can be one of [VERY_SENSITIVE_CALLER, VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER]. The caller to use to make examples. If you use VCF_CANDIDATE_IMPORTER, it implies force calling. Default is VERY_SENSITIVE_CALLER.
- --add-hp-channel
-
Add another channel to represent HP tags per read.
- --parse-sam-aux-fields
-
Auxiliary fields of the BAM/CRAM records are parsed. If either --sort-by-haplotypes or --add-hp-channel is set, then this option must also be set.
- --use-wes-model
-
If passed, the WES model file will be used. Only used in shortread mode.
- --run-partition
-
Divide the whole genome into multiple partitions and run multiple processes at the same time, each on one partition.
- --gpu-num-per-partition GPU_NUM_PER_PARTITION
-
Number of GPUs to use per partition.
- --include-med-dp
-
If True, include MED
- --normalize-reads
-
If True, allele counter left align INDELs for each read.
- --pileup-image-width PILEUP_IMAGE_WIDTH
-
Pileup image width. Only change this if you know your model supports this width. (default: 221)
- --channel-insert-size
-
If True, add insert_size channel into pileup image. By default, this parameter is true in WGS and WES mode.
- --no-channel-insert-size
-
If True, don't add insert_size channel into the pileup image.
- --max-read-size-512
-
Allow deepvariant to run on reads of size 512bp. The default size is 320 bp.
- --prealign-helper-thread
-
Use an extra thread for the pre-align step. This parameter is more useful when --max-reads-size-512 is set.
- --max-reads-per-partition MAX_READS_PER_PARTITION
-
The maximum number of reads per partition that are considered before following processing such as sampling and realignment. (default: 1500)
- --partition-size PARTITION_SIZE
-
The maximum number of basepairs allowed in a region before splitting it into multiple smaller subregions. (default: 1000)
- --track-ref-reads
-
If True, allele counter keeps track of reads supporting ref. By default, allele counter keeps a simple count of the number of reads supporting ref.
- --phase-reads
-
Calculate phases and add HP tag to all reads automatically.
- --dbg-min-base-quality DBG_MIN_BASE_QUALITY
-
Minimum base quality in a k-mer sequence to consider. (default: 15)
- --ws-min-windows-distance WS_MIN_WINDOWS_DISTANCE
-
Minimum distance between candidate windows for local assembly (default: 80)
- --channel-gc-content
-
If True, add gc
- --channel-hmer-deletion-quality
-
If True, add hmer deletion quality channel into pileup image
- --channel-hmer-insertion-quality
-
If True, add hmer insertion quality channel into pileup image
- --channel-non-hmer-insertion-quality
-
If True, add non-hmer insertion quality channel into pileup image
- --skip-bq-channel
-
If True, ignore base quality channel.
- --aux-fields-to-keep AUX_FIELDS_TO_KEEP
-
Comma-delimited list of auxiliary BAM fields to keep. Values can be [HP, tp, t0] (default: HP)
- --vsc-min-fraction-hmer-indels VSC_MIN_FRACTION_HMER_INDELS
-
Hmer Indel alleles occurring at least this be advanced as candidates. Use this threshold if hmer and non-hmer indels should be treated differently (Ultima reads)Default will use the same threshold for hmer and non-hmer indels, as defined in vsc_min_fraction_indels.
- --vsc-turn-on-non-hmer-ins-proxy-support
-
Add read-support from soft-clipped reads and other non-hmer insertion alleles,to the most frequent non-hmer insertion allele.
- --consider-strand-bias
-
If True, expect SB field in calls and write it to VCF
- --p-error P_ERROR
-
Basecalling error for reference confidence model. (default: 0.001)
- --channel-ins-size
-
If true, add another channel to represent size of insertions. (good for flow-based sequencing).
- --max-ins-size MAX_INS_SIZE
-
Max insertion size for ins_size_channel, larger insertions will look like max (have max intensity) (default: 10)
- --disable-group-variants
-
If using vcf_candidate_importer and multi-allelic sites are split across multiple lines in VCF, set to True so that variants are not grouped when transforming CallVariantsOutput to Variants.
- -L INTERVAL, --interval INTERVAL
-
Interval within which to call the variants from the BAM/CRAM file. Overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000").
Common options:
- --logfile LOGFILE
-
Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
- --tmp-dir TMP_DIR
-
Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.
- --with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR
-
Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials.
- --keep-tmp
-
Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
- --no-seccomp-override
-
Do not override seccomp options for docker.
- --version
-
View compatible software versions.
GPU options:
- --num-gpus NUM_GPUS
-
Number of GPUs to use for a run. GPUs 0..(NUM_GPUS-1) will be used.
The shuffling of TensorFlow example data is a crucial stage in model training. In the DeepVariant training process the examples are globally shuffled as part of the preprocessing step.
This script shuffles TensorFlow records locally and in-memory.
shuffle Quick Start
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/deepvariant_train:4.3.2-1 \
pbrun shuffle \
--input-pattern-list /workdir/validation_set.with_label.tfrecord-?????-of-00016.gz \
--output-pattern-prefix /outputdir/validation_set.with_label.shuffled \
--output-dataset-config-pbtxt /outputdir/validation_set.dataset_config.pbtxt \
--output-dataset-name HG001 \
--direct-num-workers 16
Compatible shuffle Baseline Command
python3 shuffle_tfrecords_lowmem.py \
--input_pattern_list="${INPUT_DIR}/validation_set.with_label.tfrecord=?????-of-00016.gz" \
--output_pattern_prefix="${OUTPUT_DIR}/validation_set.with_label.shuffled" \
--output_dataset_config="${OUTPUT_DIR}/validation_set.dataset_config.pbtxt" \
--putput_dataset_name="HG001" \
--direct_num_workders=16 \
--step=-1
Shuffle examples globally.
Shuffle Input/Output file options
- --output-dataset-config-pbtxt OUTPUT_DATASET_CONFIG_PBTXT
-
Human-readable version of DeepVariantDatasetConfig.
Option is required.
- --input-pattern-list INPUT_PATTERN_LIST [INPUT_PATTERN_LIST ...]
-
TFRecord filename pattern.
Option is required.
Shuffle Tool Options:
- --output-pattern-prefix OUTPUT_PATTERN_PREFIX
-
Filename pattern for the output TFRecords.
Option is required.
--output-dataset-name OUTPUT_DATASET_NAME
Option is required.
- --direct-num-workers DIRECT_NUM_WORKERS
-
Number of writer threads (default: 1)
We provide a Jupyter Notebook with a more detailed example of re-training DeepVariant 1.6.1 using Parabricks and additional instructions on the model_train and model_eval steps.
See also the DeepVariant training documentation, and the original Shuffle program.