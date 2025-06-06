Whole-Genome Small Variant Calling
This section explores whole-genome germline small variant calling using the HG002 Genome-in-a-Bottle Sample.
samtools
BWA
Parabricks version 4.0 or later
These are the minimum hardware requirements for this how-to:
512GB of disk space (preferably on "balanced" or SSD storage)
Two NVIDIA T4 GPUs; the commands and time estimates below will utilize four NVIDIA T4 GPUs
24 CPU cores; the commands below use 32 vCPU cores
48GB of CPU RAM per GPU
The examples below use a Google Cloud Project VM with 32 vCPU cores, 120 GB of RAM, and four NVIDIA T4 GPUs running Ubuntu 20.04.
This how-to will run through a full whole-genome germline pipeline for calling SNPs, MNPs, and indels on real 30X short-read human data. Such analyses are common in a variety of settings:
Population studies
Genome-wide association studies
Trio analysis (when combined with downstream filtering)
When analyzing data from biobanks (such as reanalysis of 1000 Genomes data)
When looking for possible hereditary cancer predisposition mutations (e.g. Lynch Syndrome or mutations in certain BRCA genes)
When looking for disease-associated mutations in clinical sequencing
The data was generated from the son in a trio sequenced by the Genome In A Bottle Consortium. This sample, identified as HG002, has been highly characterized across multiple sequencing platforms and variant callers, and a high-quality "truth set" of variants exists that allows you to check the results.
After variant calling you'll want to annotate the VCF with one or more databases to determine which variants are common or are associated with disease (such as those observed frequently in 1000 Genomes), filter out those common variants and then use the NVIDIA Parabricks tools for quality control to assess the variant caller results. We don't cover annotation or filtering in this How-To.
The first steps of this workflow (alignment, variant calling, and quality control) are common across many different analyses. Depending on your use case, however, the annotation and filtering steps may differ.
The example data for this how-to resides in a public Google Cloud Storage
bucket. It can be downloaded using the
gsutil tool from the Google
Cloud SDK; alternatively, the file can be downloaded with
wget using
the second set of instructions below. Note that there are two FASTQ files to
download (ending in "R1.fastq.gz" and "R2.fastq.gz").
$ gsutil cp gs://brain-genomics-public/research/sequencing/fastq/hiseqx/wgs_pcr_free/30x/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.R1.fastq.gz .
$ gsutil cp gs://brain-genomics-public/research/sequencing/fastq/hiseqx/wgs_pcr_free/30x/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.R2.fastq.gz .
To download the data with wget (if gsutil is not available):
$ wget https://storage.googleapis.com/brain-genomics-public/research/sequencing/fastq/hiseqx/wgs_pcr_free/30x/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.R1.fastq.gz
$ wget https://storage.googleapis.com/brain-genomics-public/research/sequencing/fastq/hiseqx/wgs_pcr_free/30x/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.R2.fastq.gz
If you have your own data, you'll likely be able to substitute it directly into the commands in this how-to to get accurate, multi-caller variant calls.
Next, you will download and index a reference genome to use in alignment and variant calling. You will use GRCh38 without alt contigs. Indexing should take between 30 minutes and one hour.
$ wget ftp://ftp.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/genomes/all/GCA/000/001/405/GCA_000001405.15_GRCh38/seqs_for_alignment_pipelines.ucsc_ids/GCA_000001405.15_GRCh38_no_alt_analysis_set.fna.gz
## Unzip and index the reference
$ gunzip GCA_000001405.15_GRCh38_no_alt_analysis_set.fna.gz
## Create an FAI index
$ samtools faidx GCA_000001405.15_GRCh38_no_alt_analysis_set.fna
## Create the BWA indices
$ bwa index GCA_000001405.15_GRCh38_no_alt_analysis_set.fna
To generate a BQSR report (used for improving the base qualities within the BAM and downstream HaplotypeCaller calls), we'll also need a VCF file with known variant calls. We'll retrieve these from the Broad HG38 resource bundle:
$ wget https://storage.googleapis.com/genomics-public-data/resources/broad/hg38/v0/Mills_and_1000G_gold_standard.indels.hg38.vcf.gz
$ wget https://storage.googleapis.com/genomics-public-data/resources/broad/hg38/v0/Mills_and_1000G_gold_standard.indels.hg38.vcf.gz.tbi
The fq2bam (BWA-MEM + GATK) command runs read alignment -- as well as sorting, duplicate marking, and base quality score recalibration (BQSR) -- according to GATK best practices, but at a much faster rate than community tools by leveraging up to 8 NVIDIA GPUs.
Note that this how-to adds a custom read group to make the sample easier to identify if it is later merged with others in downstream analysis; this is essential when running alignment for matched tumor-normal or multi-sample analyses. You also have to pass a set of known sites to generate the BQSR report.
$ RGTAG="@RG\tID:HG002\tLB:lib\tPL:Illumina\tSM:HG002\tPU:HG002"
# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \ \
--gpus all \
--workdir /workdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.5.1-1 \
pbrun fq2bam \
--ref /workdir/GCA_000001405.15_GRCh38_no_alt_analysis_set.fna \
--in-fq /workdir/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.R1.fastq.gz /workdir/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.R2.fastq.gz "${RGTAG}" \
--knownSites /workdir/Mills_and_1000G_gold_standard.indels.hg38.vcf.gz \
--out-bam /outputdir/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.bam \
--out-recal-file /outputdir/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.BQSR-report.txt
The read alignment, sorting, duplicate marking and indexing process (all included in fq2bam (BWA-MEM + GATK)) should take about 50 minutes with four NVIDIA T4 GPUs. The output of fq2bam (BWA-MEM + GATK) is a BAM file, a BAI index, and a BQSR report.
$ ls HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb*
HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.bam
HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.bam.BAI
HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.BQSR-report.txt
These files will be used as inputs to the multiple SNP/indel callers run in the next step.
Parabricks currently supports several variant callers (DeepVariant, HaplotypeCaller, Mutect2). Each of these uses slightly different methods for calling variants, with particular trade-offs in sensitivity and specificity for each.
This how-to runs all three callers to generate a comprehensive set of variant calls. If you were looking for variants of clinical interest, you might consider taking the intersection of two or more callers to generate a highly specific callset. On the other hand, if you weren't concerned about false positives but needed a highly-sensitive callset, you could take the union of all three callers. Such vote-based consensus approaches have been employed in numerous large studies to address the shortcomings of individual callers.
First, run DeepVariant, a deep-learning based variant caller originally developed by Google; Parabricks provides an accelerated version of DeepVariant that is 10-15X faster than the community version. DeepVariant should run in under 30 minutes on a 4xT4 system.
$ docker run \
--gpus all \
--workdir /workdir \
--rm \
--volume $(pwd):/workdir \
--volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.5.1-1 \
pbrun deepvariant \
--in-bam /workdir/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.bam \
--ref /workdir/GCA_000001405.15_GRCh38_no_alt_analysis_set.fna \
--out-variants /outputdir/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.deepvariant.vcf
Next, run HaplotypeCaller, long considered the gold standard of germline small variant callers. Parabricks HaplotypeCaller takes roughly 15 minutes on four NVIDIA T4 GPUs, a speed increase of roughly 60X over the community version.
$ docker run \
--gpus all \
--workdir /workdir \
--rm \
--volume $(pwd):/workdir \
--volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.5.1-1 \
pbrun haplotypecaller \
--in-bam /workdir/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.bam \
--in-recal-file /workdir/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.BQSR-report.txt \
--ref /workdir/GCA_000001405.15_GRCh38_no_alt_analysis_set.fna \
--out-variants /outputdir/HG002.hiseqx.pcr-free.30x.pb.haplotypecaller.vcf
The results of DeepVariant and HaplotypeCaller are plain-text VCF files.