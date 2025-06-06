What can I help you with?
Clara Parabricks v4.5.1
Step-by-Step Tutorials

These tutorials walk you through a simple use case for NVIDIA Parabricks, giving a brief introduction to how it works. We'll start by downloading some sample data:

  • A reference file (Homo_sapiens_assembly38.fasta) and its index

  • A 'known indels' file and its index

  • Two FASTQ files

  • Associated index files

  • One BAM file for markdup

  • One single-ended BAM file

The tutorials then walk through the following steps:

  • Alignment (FASTA + FASTQ ==> BAM)

  • Variant calling (FASTA + BAM ==> VCF)

These tutorials are meant to be simple and straightforward and to only cover a single, specific use case. You should be able to copy and paste the commands into a terminal window and get the same results as shown. The Detailed Tutorials for Parabricks Pipelines cover more general problem solving using Parabricks.

