Clara Parabricks v4.5.1
Introductory Videos
MORE WORK NEEDED
Accelerate Genomic Sequencing with NVIDIA Clara™ Parabricks® and FlashBlade//S®
Harry Clifford, 4 Nov 2024, 16:25, Accelerated compute and AI in genomics, Nextflow Summit Barcelona 2024
Greg Zynda, Accelerating Computing for Emerging Sciences, 17 Apr 2024, 1:11:43,, ACES: NVIDIA Parabricks Fall 2023
Gware's Nicholas Schenone, 4 Aug 2020, 11:54, part of a sequence of videos on PB. He runs through our tutorial.
Corey Nolet (RAPIDS/CuML), 29 Oct 2020, 22:03, GPU Accelerated Single Cell RNA with RAPIDS and Clara-Parabricks