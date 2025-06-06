mutectcaller and haplotypecaller: Fixed a wrong alignment offset value in smith-waterman algorithm.

mutectcaller and haplotypecaller: Fixed a crash on GPU when running in low memory mode.

mutectcaller: Fixed the wrong active probability value when the pileup size is 0.

mutectcaller: Fixed a max coverage overflow bug.

rna_fq2bam: Fixed an error when passing "WithinBAM_SoftClip" or "WithinBAM_HardClip" to --out-chim-type .

minimap2 (Beta): Fixed support for Oxford Nanopore Technologies (ONT) data with minimap2.

fq2bamfast : Fix rare erroneous assertion ( Workspace not big enough, expected desiredSize <= cubWorkspaceSize, exiting ). Case will now be handled correctly and fall back to CPU recovery if needed.