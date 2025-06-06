Clara Parabricks v4.5.1
Bug Fixes
Fixed a crash which occurred if the HG tag value equaled -1 when passing
--mutect-bam-output.
Fixed a crash which occurred if the HG tag value equaled -1 when passing
--htvc-bam-output.
Fixed a crash in the wrapper when passing
--out-sam-unmapped Within_KeepPairs.
Fixed a deadlock issue that occurred with certain datasets during GPU-accelerated CRAM write operation. (
--gpuwrite).
Fixed an issue that caused some large reads to not be processed by the fastq reader.
Fixed a crash that occurred in certain edge cases, such as with chromosome MAP2K3_chr17_22578583_22605165, related to handling supported reads.