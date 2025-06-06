Improvements
Adds the following new options:
--active-probability-threshold
--genotype-germline-sites
--genotype-pon-sites
--initial-tumor-lod
--mutect-bam-output
--pruning-lod-threshold
--tumor-lod-to-emit
-max-reads-per-alignment-start(as part of the
--mutectcaller-optionsoption)
-
fq2bam and associated pipelines: germline pipeline, deepvariant_pipeline, and somatic pipeline:
New compression options for
--gpuwrite: use
--gpuwrite-deflate-algo 3for more compression at slightly slower speed and
--gpuwrite-deflate-algo 0for more speed, which continues to be the default.
Fix edge case with FASTQ filtering.
Added the
--read-from-tmp-diroption to germline pipeline and deepvariant_pipeline. It will run the variant caller in parallel with BAM generation. It has been tested on A100 and H100 but might cause out-of-memory on other GPUs.
Added the
--fq2bamfastoption to germline pipeline, deepvariant_pipeline, and somatic pipeline to use fq2bamfast for alignment.