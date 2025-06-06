Improvements

Added support for batch processing multiple input FASTQ files by repeatedly applying the --in-fq or --in-se-fq option.

Added support for batch processing multiple input FASTQ files by passing in the --in-fq-list or --in-se-fq-list option, where the input is a text file containing a list of paired-end or single-end FASTQ files.

Added support for single-cell sequencing mode, which can be enabled using the --soloType Droplet option along with additional necessary options including --soloCBwhitelist , --soloFeatures , --soloStrand , and --soloBarcodeReadLength .