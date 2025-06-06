Improvements
fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:
Optimized the performance of individual threads in the CPU thread pool during alignment.
Additional optimizations for GPU performance.
Improved error handling when using
--gpuwriteoption.
Added support for batch processing multiple input FASTQ files by repeatedly applying the
--in-fqor
--in-se-fqoption.
Added support for batch processing multiple input FASTQ files by passing in the
--in-fq-listor
--in-se-fq-listoption, where the input is a text file containing a list of paired-end or single-end FASTQ files.
Added support for single-cell sequencing mode, which can be enabled using the
--soloType Dropletoption along with additional necessary options including
--soloCBwhitelist,
--soloFeatures,
--soloStrand, and
--soloBarcodeReadLength.
Added support for quantification mode using the
--quantModeoption.
Added support for RNA options
--minimizer-kmer-lenand
--forward-transcript-strand, which are recommended for use in mapping long RNA-seq data in splice modes.
Added argument
--mutect-f1r2-tar-gzin mutectcaller to collect F1R2 counts for FFPE samples.
Added support for producing gzipped VCF files by specifying output file name with
.vcf.gzextension.
Added support for producing gzipped VCF files by specifying output file name with
.vcf.gzextension.
Added support for producing gzipped VCF files by specifying output file name with
.vcf.gzextension.
Added support for producing gzipped VCF files by specifying output file name with
.vcf.gzextension.
Added support for haplotype sampling, enabling personalized reference pangenome creation per sample.
Added real-time CPU and host memory usage monitoring via
‑‑monitor‑usageflag.