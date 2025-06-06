What can I help you with?
Clara Parabricks v4.5.1
Improvements

Tool Updates

fq2bam and fq2bam_meth:

  • Optimized the performance of individual threads in the CPU thread pool during alignment.

  • Additional optimizations for GPU performance.

  • Improved error handling when using --gpuwrite option.

rna_fq2bam:

  • Added support for batch processing multiple input FASTQ files by repeatedly applying the --in-fq or --in-se-fq option.

  • Added support for batch processing multiple input FASTQ files by passing in the --in-fq-list or --in-se-fq-list option, where the input is a text file containing a list of paired-end or single-end FASTQ files.

  • Added support for single-cell sequencing mode, which can be enabled using the --soloType Droplet option along with additional necessary options including --soloCBwhitelist, --soloFeatures, --soloStrand, and --soloBarcodeReadLength.

  • Added support for quantification mode using the --quantMode option.

minimap2:

  • Added support for RNA options --minimizer-kmer-len and --forward-transcript-strand, which are recommended for use in mapping long RNA-seq data in splice modes.

mutectcaller:

  • Added argument --mutect-f1r2-tar-gz in mutectcaller to collect F1R2 counts for FFPE samples.

  • Added support for producing gzipped VCF files by specifying output file name with .vcf.gz extension.

haplotypecaller:

  • Added support for producing gzipped VCF files by specifying output file name with .vcf.gz extension.

deepvariant:

  • Added support for producing gzipped VCF files by specifying output file name with .vcf.gz extension.

deepsomatic:

  • Added support for producing gzipped VCF files by specifying output file name with .vcf.gz extension.

giraffe:

  • Added support for haplotype sampling, enabling personalized reference pangenome creation per sample.

  • Added real-time CPU and host memory usage monitoring via ‑‑monitor‑usage flag.
