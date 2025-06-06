4.5.0-1 Release Notes

Improved performance across the board.

Marking duplicates is now enabled by default. The option --no-markdups has been added to skip the marking duplicates step.

Added support for --ref-paths . This option allows to specify an ordered list of paths in the graph and helps supporting pangenome graphs containing multiple reference paths in variant calling pipelines.

Added --in-fq-list and --in-se-fq-list support. You can specify a file containing a list of paired-end or single-end FASTQ file paths along with their corresponding read group information.