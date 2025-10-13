Comparison with Baseline Tools

GATK4 sorts the BAM files based on QNAME, FLAG, RNAME, POS, MAPQ, MRNM/RNEXT, MPOS/PNEXT, and ISIZE. If all these fields are the same for two different BAMs, they are considered equal for sorting purposes. Therefore, to compare two sorted BAMs, use the BamUtil diff tool to compare these fields:.

Copy Copied! $ bam diff --in1 mark_dups_gpu.bam --in2 mark_dups_cpu.bam --noCigar --isize --flag --mate --mapQual

The output of this comparison should result in no differences.