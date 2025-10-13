Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
BWA

Apache License

Version 2.0, January 2004

http://www.apache.org/licenses/

TERMS AND CONDITIONS FOR USE, REPRODUCTION, AND DISTRIBUTION

1. Definitions.

   "License" shall mean the terms and conditions for use, reproduction, and
   distribution as defined by Sections 1 through 9 of this document.

   "Licensor" shall mean the copyright owner or entity authorized by the
   copyright owner that is granting the License.

   "Legal Entity" shall mean the union of the acting entity and all other
   entities that control, are controlled by, or are under common control with
   that entity.  For the purposes of this definition, "control" means (i) the
   power, direct or indirect, to cause the direction or management of such
   entity, whether by contract or otherwise, or (ii) ownership of fifty percent
   (50%) or more of the outstanding shares, or (iii) beneficial ownership of
   such entity.

   "You" (or "Your") shall mean an individual or Legal Entity exercising
   permissions granted by this License.

   "Source" form shall mean the preferred form for making modifications,
   including but not limited to software source code, documentation source, and
   configuration files.

   "Object" form shall mean any form resulting from mechanical transformation
   or translation of a Source form, including but not limited to compiled
   object code, generated documentation, and conversions to other media types.

   "Work" shall mean the work of authorship, whether in Source or Object form,
   made available under the License, as indicated by a copyright notice that is
   included in or attached to the work (an example is provided in the Appendix
   below).

   "Derivative Works" shall mean any work, whether in Source or Object form,
   that is based on (or derived from) the Work and for which the editorial
   revisions, annotations, elaborations, or other modifications represent, as a
   whole, an original work of authorship. For the purposes of this License,
   Derivative Works shall not include works that remain separable from, or
   merely link (or bind by name) to the interfaces of, the Work and Derivative
   Works thereof.

   "Contribution" shall mean any work of authorship, including the original
   version of the Work and any modifications or additions to that Work or
   Derivative Works thereof, that is intentionally submitted to Licensor for
   inclusion in the Work by the copyright owner or by an individual or Legal
   Entity authorized to submit on behalf of the copyright owner. For the
   purposes of this definition, "submitted" means any form of electronic,
   verbal, or written communication sent to the Licensor or its
   representatives, including but not limited to communication on electronic
   mailing lists, source code control systems, and issue tracking systems that
   are managed by, or on behalf of, the Licensor for the purpose of discussing
   and improving the Work, but excluding communication that is conspicuously
   marked or otherwise designated in writing by the copyright owner as "Not a
   Contribution."

   "Contributor" shall mean Licensor and any individual or Legal Entity on
   behalf of whom a Contribution has been received by Licensor and subsequently
   incorporated within the Work.

2. Grant of Copyright License. Subject to the terms and conditions of this
   License, each Contributor hereby grants to You a perpetual, worldwide,
   non-exclusive, no-charge, royalty-free, irrevocable copyright license to
   reproduce, prepare Derivative Works of, publicly display, publicly perform,
   sublicense, and distribute the Work and such Derivative Works in Source or
   Object form.

3. Grant of Patent License. Subject to the terms and conditions of this
   License, each Contributor hereby grants to You a perpetual, worldwide,
   non-exclusive, no-charge, royalty-free, irrevocable (except as stated in
   this section) patent license to make, have made, use, offer to sell, sell,
   import, and otherwise transfer the Work, where such license applies only to
   those patent claims licensable by such Contributor that are necessarily
   infringed by their Contribution(s) alone or by combination of their
   Contribution(s) with the Work to which such Contribution(s) was submitted.
   If You institute patent litigation against any entity (including a
   cross-claim or counterclaim in a lawsuit) alleging that the Work or a
   Contribution incorporated within the Work constitutes direct or contributory
   patent infringement, then any patent licenses granted to You under this
   License for that Work shall terminate as of the date such litigation is
   filed.

4. Redistribution. You may reproduce and distribute copies of the Work or
   Derivative Works thereof in any medium, with or without modifications, and
   in Source or Object form, provided that You meet the following conditions:

   (a) You must give any other recipients of the Work or Derivative Works a
       copy of this License; and
   
   (b) You must cause any modified files to carry prominent notices stating
       that You changed the files; and
   
   (c) You must retain,in the Source form of any Derivative Works that You
       distribute, all copyright, patent, trademark, and attribution notices
       from the Source form of the Work, excluding those notices that do not
       pertain to any part of the Derivative Works; and
   
   (d) If the Work includes a "NOTICE" text file as part of its distribution,
       then any Derivative Works that You distribute must include a readable
       copy of the attribution notices contained within such NOTICE file,
       excluding those notices that do not pertain to any part of the
       Derivative Works, in at least one of the following places: within a
       NOTICE text file distributed as part of the Derivative Works; within the
       Source form or documentation, if provided along with the Derivative
       Works; or, within a display generated by the Derivative Works, if and
       wherever such third-party notices normally appear. The contents of the
       NOTICE file are for informational purposes only and do not modify the
       License. You may add Your own attribution notices within Derivative
       Works that You distribute, alongside or as an addendum to the NOTICE
       text from the Work, provided that such additional attribution notices
       cannot be construed as modifying the License. 

   You may add Your own copyright statement to Your modifications and may
   provide additional or different license terms and conditions for use,
   reproduction, or distribution of Your modifications, or for any such
   Derivative Works as a whole, provided Your use, reproduction, and
   distribution of the Work otherwise complies with the conditions stated in
   this License.

5. Submission of Contributions. Unless You explicitly state otherwise, any
   Contribution intentionally submitted for inclusion in the Work by You to the
   Licensor shall be under the terms and conditions of this License, without
   any additional terms or conditions. Notwithstanding the above, nothing
   herein shall supersede or modify the terms of any separate license agreement
   you may have executed with Licensor regarding such Contributions.

6. Trademarks. This License does not grant permission to use the trade names,
   trademarks, service marks, or product names of the Licensor, except as
   required for reasonable and customary use in describing the origin of the
   Work and reproducing the content of the NOTICE file.

7. Disclaimer of Warranty. Unless required by applicable law or agreed to in
   writing, Licensor provides the Work (and each Contributor provides its
   Contributions) on an "AS IS" BASIS, WITHOUT WARRANTIES OR CONDITIONS OF ANY
   KIND, either express or implied, including, without limitation, any
   warranties or conditions of TITLE, NON-INFRINGEMENT, MERCHANTABILITY, or
   FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE. You are solely responsible for determining
   the appropriateness of using or redistributing the Work and assume any risks
   associated with Your exercise of permissions under this License.

8. Limitation of Liability. In no event and under no legal theory, whether in
   tort (including negligence), contract, or otherwise, unless required by
   applicable law (such as deliberate and grossly negligent acts) or agreed to
   in writing, shall any Contributor be liable to You for damages, including
   any direct, indirect, special, incidental, or consequential damages of any
   character arising as a result of this License or out of the use or inability
   to use the Work (including but not limited to damages for loss of goodwill,
   work stoppage, computer failure or malfunction, or any and all other
   commercial damages or losses), even if such Contributor has been advised of
   the possibility of such damages.

9. Accepting Warranty or Additional Liability. While redistributing the Work or
   Derivative Works thereof, You may choose to offer, and charge a fee for,
   acceptance of support, warranty, indemnity, or other liability obligations
   and/or rights consistent with this License. However, in accepting such
   obligations, You may act only on Your own behalf and on Your sole
   responsibility, not on behalf of any other Contributor, and only if You
   agree to indemnify, defend, and hold each Contributor harmless for any
   liability incurred by, or claims asserted against, such Contributor by
   reason of your accepting any such warranty or additional liability.

END OF TERMS AND CONDITIONS

