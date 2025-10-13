Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
This tool generates a Base Quality Score Recalibration report, which can be applied by the applybqsr tool, to recalibrate the quality scores in a BAM file. This is applied as part of the recommended GATK best practices to maximize accuracy in variant calling.

See the bqsr Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
     --workdir /workdir \
     nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
     pbrun bqsr \
     --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
     --in-bam /workdir/${INPUT_BAM} \
     --knownSites /workdir/${KNOWN_SITES_FILE} \
     --out-recal-file /outputdir/${INPUT_RECAL_FILE} \

Compatible GATK4 Command

The command below is the GATK4 counterpart of the Parabricks command above. The output from this command will be identical to the output from the above command.

$ gatk BaseRecalibrator \
    --java-options -Xmx30g \
    --input <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_BAM} \
    --output <OUTPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_RECAL_FILE} \
    --known-sites <INPUT_DIR>/${KNOWN_SITES_FILE} \
    --reference <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE}

bqsr Reference

Run BQSR on a BAM file to generate a BQSR report.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O ‑‑ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.
I/O ‑‑in‑bam IN_BAM Yes Path to the BAM file.
I/O ‑‑knownSites KNOWNSITES Yes Path to a known indels file. The file must be in vcf.gz format. This option can be used multiple times.
I/O ‑‑interval‑file INTERVAL_FILE No Path to an interval file in one of these formats: Picard-style (.interval_list or .picard), GATK-style (.list or .intervals), or BED file (.bed). This option can be used multiple times.
I/O ‑‑out‑recal‑file OUT_RECAL_FILE Yes Output Report File.
Tool ‑L INTERVAL, ‑‑interval INTERVAL No Interval within which to call BQSR from the input reads. All intervals will have a padding of 100 to get read records, and overlapping intervals will be combined. Interval files should be passed using the --interval-file option. This option can be used multiple times (e.g. "-L chr1 -L chr2:10000 -L chr3:20000+ -L chr4:10000-20000").
Tool ‑ip INTERVAL_PADDING, ‑‑interval‑padding INTERVAL_PADDING No Amount of padding (in base pairs) to add to each interval you are including.
Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
Runtime ‑‑num‑gpus NUM_GPUS No Number of GPUs to use for a run. (default: 1)
