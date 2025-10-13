DeepSomatic builds on the deep learning-based variant caller DeepVariant. It processes aligned reads from tumor and normal samples (in BAM or CRAM format), generates pileup image tensors, classifies these tensors using a convolutional neural network, and outputs somatic variants in standard VCF or gVCF files.

DeepSomatic is designed for somatic variant calling using tumor-normal sequencing data.

Parabricks has enhanced Google DeepSomatic to leverage GPUs extensively. The Parabricks version of DeepSomatic operates similarly to other common command line tools: it accepts two BAM files and a reference file as inputs and generates variants in a VCF file as output.

See the deepsomatic Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.