Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
genotypegvcf

This tool converts variant calls in g.vcf format to VCF format.

This tool applies an accelerated GATK GenotypeGVCFs for joint genotyping, converting from g.vcf format to regular VCF format. This utilizes the HaplotypeCaller genotype likelihoods, produced with the -ERC GVCF flag, to joint genotype on one or more (multi-sample) g.vcf files.

See the genotypegvcf Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.

Quick Start

# This command assumes all the inputs are in the current working directory and all the outputs go to the same place.
docker run --rm --gpus all --volume $(pwd):/workdir --volume $(pwd):/outputdir \
    --workdir /workdir \
    nvcr.io/nvidia/clara/clara-parabricks:4.6.0-1 \
    pbrun genotypegvcf \
    --ref /workdir/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    --in-gvcf /workdir/${INPUT_GVCF_FILE} \
    --out-vcf /outputdir/${OUTPUT_VCF}

Compatible CPU GATK4 Command

$ gatk GenotypeGVCFs \
    -R <INPUT_DIR>/${REFERENCE_FILE} \
    -V <INPUT_DIR>/${INPUT_GVCF_FILE} \
    -O <OUTPUT_DIR>/${OUTPUT_VCF}

genotypegvcf Reference

Convert GVCF to VCF.


Type

Name

Required?

Description

I/O ‑‑ref REF Yes Path to the reference file.
I/O ‑‑in‑gvcf IN_GVCF Yes Input a g.vcf or g.vcf.gz file that will be converted to VCF. Required.
I/O ‑‑out‑vcf OUT_VCF Yes Path to output VCF file.
Performance ‑‑num‑threads NUM_THREADS No Number of threads for worker. (default: 4)
Runtime ‑‑verbose No Enable verbose output.
Runtime ‑‑x3 No Show full command line arguments.
Runtime ‑‑logfile LOGFILE No Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.
Runtime ‑‑tmp‑dir TMP_DIR No Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored. (default: .)
Runtime ‑‑with‑petagene‑dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR No Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials. Optionally set the PetaLinkMode environment variable that is used to further configure PetaLink, notably setting it to "+write" to enable outputting compressed BAM and .fastq files.
Runtime ‑‑keep‑tmp No Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.
Runtime ‑‑no‑seccomp‑override No Do not override seccomp options for docker.
Runtime ‑‑version No View compatible software versions.
Runtime ‑‑preserve‑file‑symlinks No Override default behavior to keep file symlinks intact and not resolve the symlink.
