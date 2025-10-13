This tool is an accelerated version of the GATK somatic variant caller, Mutect2, which takes aligned BAMs from the FQ2BAM tool, and outputs a VCF file. This can take as input either a single (“tumor-only”) BAM, or a pair of BAMs (“tumor-normal”) to provide a baseline to call somatic variants against.

The figure below shows the high-level functionality of mutectcaller. All dotted boxes indicate optional data, with some constraints.

The names of the tumor sample (for the --tumor-name option) and the normal sample (for the --normal-name option) can be extracted from the headers of their respective BAM files with samtools, which can be installed through apt-get:

Copy Copied! $ sudo apt-get install samtools

Or you can build it from source codes by following the instructions in samtools repo.

Once you have samtools installed on your system you can run this command to get the sample name (SM) field:

Copy Copied! $ samtools view NA12878.bam -H | grep '@RG' @RG ID:HJYFJ.4 SM:NA12878 LB:Pond-492093 PL:illumina PU:HJYFJCCXX160204.4.GCCGCAAC CN:BI DT:2016-02-04T00:00:00-0500

The sample name is the value after " SM: " (NA12878, in this example)

If there are multiple read group (@RG) lines and all of them have the same sample name you may safely use the common sample name. If there are multiple read group lines with multiple sample names, choose one sample name as the input. All reads with that sample name will be processed by mutectcaller and all other reads will be ignored. Currently only one sample name per BAM file is supported.

If there are no read group lines in the BAM header, or there is no sample name in the read group line, you will need to add read group information to the BAM file. This may be done by running this command:

Copy Copied! $ samtools addreplacerg \ -r "@RG\tID:sample_rg1\tLB:lib1\tPL:bar\tSM:sample_sm\tPU:sample_rg1" \ original_file.bam \ -o updated_file.bam \ -O BAM

This will update the sample name of all reads in this BAM file to "sample_sm", and you can pass "sample_sm" as the sample name of this BAM file. Make sure you use the updated_file.bam as input to mutectcaller .

See the mutectcaller Reference section for a detailed listing of all available options.