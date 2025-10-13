Output Accuracy and Compatible CPU Software Versions
Parabricks produces the same functionality results as the following baseline tools. There might be mismatches in the output file caused by a variety of factors, such as pseudo-random generation, rounding error, library dependencies, or use of additional arguments. For more information, refer to each tool's Source of Mismatches section in their respective pages.
Tool
Version
|BWA-MEM
|0.7.15
|bwa-meth
|0.2.7
|Deepvariant
|1.9.0
|GATK
|4.3.0.0
|minimap2
|2.26
|pbmm2
|1.13.0
|STAR
|2.7.2a
|STAR-Fusion
|1.7.0
|vg giraffe
|1.59.0
Refer to ComparisonsToBaselineTools for information on how to accurately compare the diff version of the output files to the baseline code
Previous NVIDIA Parabricks WDL/Nextflow Workflows
Next Release Notes