NVIDIA Grace CPU Platforms

All tools in the Parabricks suite leverage the strengths of the Nvidia Grace CPU to maximize performance:

Vectorized Instructions: Parabricks tools utilize Grace CPU-specific vectorized instructions to accelerate computational tasks.

NVLink-C2C Interconnect: The high-bandwidth NVLink-C2C link minimizes latency for GPU-CPU data transfers, optimizing hybrid workflows.

High CPU Core Density: The Arm-based Grace CPU provides up to 72 cores per GPU, reducing CPU bottlenecks in hybrid workloads.

Example Performance: The deepvariant_germline tool processed a 30X Illumina dataset 1.4x faster on an NVIDIA GH200 Grace Hopper Superchip (480GB unified memory) compared to a system with one NVIDIA H100 NVL GPU.