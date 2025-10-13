About Parabricks

This table below highlights a few benchmarks on two popular NVIDIA GPUs using 30x whole genome Illumina data.

Typical Performance on selected GPUs, in minutes. NVIDIA H100 SXM GPU NVIDIA L4 GPU Lowest cost/sample 2 GPUs 4 GPUs 2 GPUs 4 GPUs Giraffe

(Paired-End) 60.10 37.68 81.43 44.57 fq2bam (BWA-MEM)

(Paired-End) 10.10 7.28 35.10 19.28 DeepVariant 7.60 5.90 13.83 8.03 HaplotypeCaller 8.63 4.17 14.2 7.03

These numbers were gathered by the NVIDIA Perflab team using Parabricks v4.5.0 with internal nodes. Only use them for reference. Speeds may vary depending on the data set, GPU instance, host CPU, memory availability, and other factors.