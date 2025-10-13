Whole-Genome Somatic Small Variant Calling

This how-to runs through a full Whole Genome Sequencing (WGS) somatic variant analysis pipeline for calling SNPs, MNPs, and small indels on real 30X short-read human data. Such analyses are commonly used in cancer genomics studies. For WGS somatic variant analysis, you will utilize the example data generated by "The Somatic Mutation Working Group of the SEQC2 Consortium". The dataset contains multiplatform sequencing from HCC1395, which is a triple negative breast cancer cell line, and HCC1395 BL, which is the matched normal cell line. The SEQC2 dataset contains whole genome (WGS) and Exome, sequencing performed at six different sequencing centers, and multiple replicates to minimized potential biases from sequencing technologies/assays. Furthermore, the dataset was processed through nine bioinformatics pipelines to evaluate accuracy and reproducibility. The SEQC2 consortium reports artifacts generated due to sample and library processing, along with evaluating the capabilities and limitations of bioinformatics tools for artifact detection and removal. A series of detailed articles are available below:

The SEQC2 dataset is well characterized and the "Truth Variant Call set" provided by the consortium allows you to validate the results from the WGS somatic variant analysis pipeline.

After variant calling you'll want to annotate the VCF with one or more databases to determine which variants are common or are associated with disease (such as those observed frequently in 1000 Genomes), filter out those common variants and then use the Parabricks tools for quality control to assess the variant caller results. We don't cover annotation or filtering in this How-To.