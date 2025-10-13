Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.6.0
Improvements

Tool Updates

minimap2:

  • Added new options --pbmm2 and --pbmm2-unmapped that include additional processing to match the output of PacBio's pbmm2.

  • Added ability to use unaligned BAM as input instead of FASTQ (--in-bam).

  • A new higher compression ratio option for BAM/CRAM files with --gpuwrite.

  • The nvCOMP DEFLATE compression algorithm options have changed for the parameter --gpuwrite-deflate-algo. Please see --help or the documentation on fq2bam for more details.

  • Added GPU acceleration for CRAM write operations (--gpuwrite).

fq2bam:

  • fq2bam has been surpassed by fq2bamfast: the new version of fq2bam with more optimizations for performance. Note that fq2bamfast is no longer present as the fq2bam and fq2bamfast tools have been merged.

  • Added a new option to use a single-ended unaligned BAM as input instead of a FASTQ file (--in-se-bam).

  • A new higher compression ratio option for BAM/CRAM files with --gpuwrite.

  • The nvCOMP DEFLATE compression algorithm options have changed for the parameter --gpuwrite-deflate-algo. Please see --help or the documentation on fq2bam for more details.

  • Added GPU acceleration for CRAM write operations (--gpuwrite).

  • Default --min-read-length is 1 base pair; whereas, in fq2bamfast it was 10.

  • Improved error messaging if paired reads have different names.

deepvariant:

  • Added a new option --filter-reads-too-long to filter out reads with length > 512bp.

  • Improved performance and reduced memory consumption when processing long reads (PacBio and ONT data)

haplotypecaller added support for:

  • Force-calling mode (--htvc-alleles).

  • The --min-base-quality-score argument.

  • The --adaptive-pruning argument.

  • A new annotation AssemblyComplexity can be specified by passing --haplotypecaller-options '-A AssemblyComplexity'.

somatic:

  • Added more sanity checks to handle possible errors in advance.

germline pipeline and deepvariant_germline:

  • Grace Hopper (GH200)-specific optimizations.

fq2bam_meth:

  • Default --min-read-length is now 1 base pair to be in line with fq2bam.

  • Improved error messaging if paired reads have different names.
