4.3.0-1 Release Notes
Highlights:
New tool, fq2bam_meth for accelerated DNA methylation analysis.
Germline resource mode and force calling mode are supported in mutectcaller.
Support for writing CRAM files using queryname-based sorting has been added into bamsort.
Parabricks toolkit (v4.2) is now fully supported on Grace Hopper, see NVIDIA Grace CPU Platforms.
Performance improvements in germline and deepvariant_germline running on DGX H100.
deepvariant version 1.6 updated.
minimap2 performance improvements and bug fixes.
fq2bamfast performance improvements and bug fixes.
New tool for bisulfite sequencing data fq2bam_meth based on bwa-meth. Our tool, fq2bam_meth, implements compatible pre- and post-processing around BWA MEM for DNA methylation analysis. It uses the same accelerated alignment code as is used in fq2bamfast to produce fast and accurate alignment.
Tool Updates
-
Supports CRAM file write on queryname-based sorting. It auto-detects cram file extension on output file.
-
Adds the following new options:
-
--mutect-germline-resource
-
--mutect-alleles
-
--force-call-filtered-alleles
-
-
Updates to match the baseline version v1.6.
-
Reduced reader buffer size to shorten the time it takes to start processing.
- fq2bamfast
Speed improvements.
Added support for BWA MEM options:
-B(values up to 15),
-T,
-L, and
-U.
Added support for reads longer than 500 bp using CPU recovery mode (note that speed will be slower and memory usage will be higher). Set
--max-read-lengthto the desired max read length for the FASTQ filter.
-
Improvements spanning multiple tools
-
Better messaging in filehandle when reading index files to avoid user confusion.
-
Better error checking when reading FASTQ files: checks that each FASTQ read name line starts with '@'.
mutectcaller and haplotypecaller: Fixed a random segfault in bamOut mode.
haplotypecaller: Fixed an "allele out of index" bug in gvcf mode.
haplotypecaller: Fixed an GPU shared memory overflow bug in gvcf mode.
haplotypecaller, mutectcaller and deepvariant: Fixed a wrong return value 0 when the run fails.
minimap2: Corrected banner name when running minimap2.
minimap2: Fixed overflow issue in postsort.
minimap2: Removed max read size requirement that made some inputs unable to run.
fq2bamfast: Fix for edge case (related to multiple hits) with
-Coption in BWA MEM to copy auxiliary tags from FASTQ comments.
