4.3.2-1 Release Notes

fq2bam has been surpassed by fq2bamfast: the new version of fq2bam with more optimizations for performance. Note that fq2bamfast is no longer present as the fq2bam and fq2bamfast tools have been merged.

Added a new option to use a single-ended unaligned BAM as input instead of a FASTQ file ( --in-se-bam ).

A new higher compression ratio option for BAM/CRAM files with --gpuwrite .

The nvCOMP DEFLATE compression algorithm options have changed for the parameter --gpuwrite-deflate-algo . Please see --help or the documentation on fq2bam for more details.

Added GPU acceleration for CRAM write operations ( --gpuwrite ).

Default --min-read-length is 1 base pair; whereas, in fq2bamfast it was 10.