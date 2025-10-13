4.6.0-1 Release Notes

Introduced new --bwa-nstreams option (now default) with auto mode that automatically configures the number of streams based on the GPU's device memory specifications. This option optimizes performance by maximizing stream utilization while reducing false errors due to memory limitations. Users retain the ability to manually specify the number of streams when desired.

Added the option --bwa-primary-cpus . Maintains the previous default behavior where there is one primary CPU per GPU. Each primary CPU thread drives P CPU thread pool threads as specifed with the option --bwa-cpu-thread-pool . The total number of CPU threads processing the CPU stages of alignment is the product of the --bwa-primary-cpus and --bwa-cpu-thread-pool parameters. This allows the user to control the ratio of "primary" CPU threads, which act indepently, to thread pool threads, which act in unison. Changing the number of primary CPU threads may increase the CPU resources required. This is an advanced performance tuning option.