Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.7.1
NVIDIA Docs Hub Homepage  NVIDIA Clara  Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.7.1  HTSCODECS

HTSCODECS

Copy
Copied!
            

            

All files except those explicitly listed below are copyright Genome
Research Limited and are made available under the BSD license.

    Redistribution and use in source and binary forms, with or without
    modification, are permitted provided that the following conditions
    are met:

        (1) Redistributions of source code must retain the above copyright
        notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer.

        (2) Redistributions in binary form must reproduce the above copyright
        notice, this list of conditions and the following disclaimer in
        the documentation and/or other materials provided with the distribution.

        (3)The name of the author may not be used to endorse or promote
        products derived from this software without specific prior written
        permission.

    THIS SOFTWARE IS PROVIDED BY THE AUTHOR ``AS IS'' AND ANY EXPRESS OR
    IMPLIED WARRANTIES, INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, THE IMPLIED
    WARRANTIES OF MERCHANTABILITY AND FITNESS FOR A PARTICULAR PURPOSE ARE
    DISCLAIMED. IN NO EVENT SHALL THE AUTHOR BE LIABLE FOR ANY DIRECT,
    INDIRECT, INCIDENTAL, SPECIAL, EXEMPLARY, OR CONSEQUENTIAL DAMAGES
    (INCLUDING, BUT NOT LIMITED TO, PROCUREMENT OF SUBSTITUTE GOODS OR
    SERVICES; LOSS OF USE, DATA, OR PROFITS; OR BUSINESS INTERRUPTION)
    HOWEVER CAUSED AND ON ANY THEORY OF LIABILITY, WHETHER IN CONTRACT,
    STRICT LIABILITY, OR TORT (INCLUDING NEGLIGENCE OR OTHERWISE) ARISING
    IN ANY WAY OUT OF THE USE OF THIS SOFTWARE, EVEN IF ADVISED OF THE
    POSSIBILITY OF SUCH DAMAGE.

c_range_coder.h is Public Domain, derived from work by Eugene
Shelwien.

rANS_byte.h and rANS_word.h are derived from Fabien Giesen's work and
is Public Domain.  https://github.com/rygorous/ryg_rans This work was
in turn based on the ANS family of entropy encoders as described by
Jarek Duda's paper: http://arxiv.org/abs/1311.2540

    To the extent possible under law, Fabian Giesen has waived all
    copyright and related or neighboring rights to ryg_rans, as
    per the terms of the CC0 license:

      https://creativecommons.org/publicdomain/zero/1.0

    This work is published from the United States.

Previous VG GIRAFFE
Next HTSLIB
© Copyright 2026, NVIDIA. Last updated on Jul 6, 2026
content here