Welcome to NVIDIA Parabricks v4.7.1
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Common options:

Common options:

--logfile LOGFILE

Path to the log file. If not specified, messages will only be written to the standard error output.

--tmp-dir TMP_DIR

Full path to the directory where temporary files will be stored.

--with-petagene-dir WITH_PETAGENE_DIR

Full path to the PetaGene installation directory. By default, this should have been installed at /opt/petagene. Use of this option also requires that the PetaLink library has been preloaded by setting the LD_PRELOAD environment variable. Optionally set the PETASUITE_REFPATH and PGCLOUD_CREDPATH environment variables that are used for data and credentials.

--keep-tmp

Do not delete the directory storing temporary files after completion.

--no-seccomp-override

Do not override seccomp options for docker.

--version

View compatible software versions.

GPU options:

--num-gpus NUM_GPUS

Number of GPUs to use for a run. GPUs 0..(NUM_GPUS-1) will be used.
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